Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $295.15. 167,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,815. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.