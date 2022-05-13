Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.39. 66,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.