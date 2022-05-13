ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.35. 102,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 78,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

ReGen III (CVE:GIII)

ReGen III Corp. operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp. in May 2021.

