Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,193,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 130,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $20.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $633.96. The stock had a trading volume of 793,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,658. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.97 and its 200-day moving average is $644.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

