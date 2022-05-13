Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $38.60.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.