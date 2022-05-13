Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Acquires C$24,750.00 in Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley acquired 45,000 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,845,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,900.15.

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.56. 75,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

