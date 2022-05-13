renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.0901 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 29% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $277,859.24 and $480.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

