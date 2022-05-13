Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.10 EPS.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 836,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

