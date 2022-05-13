Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,591. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Repay by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repay by 18.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Repay by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

