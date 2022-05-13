Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,337 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.49% of Resideo Technologies worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

REZI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 535,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

