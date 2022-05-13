Revolution Populi Market Capitalization Achieves $21.13 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $129,268.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

