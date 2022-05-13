Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

