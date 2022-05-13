Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $91.49.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
