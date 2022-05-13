Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 14%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 27.96 and last traded at 27.69. 320,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,867,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of 38.59.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

