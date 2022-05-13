Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.82. 721,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,760,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $362,598,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

