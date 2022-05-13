Robust Token (RBT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,648.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00026671 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $193,669.76 and approximately $5,648.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.