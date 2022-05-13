Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

