Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.09. 7,944,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

