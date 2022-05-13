Roundview Capital LLC Buys 14,374 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,055,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 539,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 16,185,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,500,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.