Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.85. 7,704,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

