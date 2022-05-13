Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 564,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 485,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. 19,999,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

