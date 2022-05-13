Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

