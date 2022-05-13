Roundview Capital LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 245.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Shares of COST traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,813. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

