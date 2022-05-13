Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

