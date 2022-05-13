Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 2,988 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.23. 6,677,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

