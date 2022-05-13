Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,898,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

