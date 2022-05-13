Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,212 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

