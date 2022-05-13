Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the April 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,971. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

