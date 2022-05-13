Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $48.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,370,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,622. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after buying an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.