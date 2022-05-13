Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price to 23.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from 24.00 to 23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLLSF. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NLLSF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,411. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

