Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

