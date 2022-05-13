RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.
RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
RumbleON stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
