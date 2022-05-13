RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

