Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Trading Down 1.8%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.87 and last traded at $82.87. 179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,178,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $9,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,028,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

