Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.