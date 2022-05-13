Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $848,928.93 and $5,923.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00536870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,117.00 or 2.03778158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.