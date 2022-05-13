Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 21,337 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 463,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 137,286 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,917,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,555,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,886,008. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.