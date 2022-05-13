Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15.90 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $405,461,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $322,765,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.10. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

