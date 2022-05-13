Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $4.46 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $15.99 on Friday, hitting $275.52. 1,112,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $250.64 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

