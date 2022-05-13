Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 4,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 6,698,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.