Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,422. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,574.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,736.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

