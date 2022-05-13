Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,751. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

