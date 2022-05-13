Scotiabank Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.92.

Spin Master stock opened at C$42.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

