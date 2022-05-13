Scotiabank Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

