Scotiabank Trims E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Target Price to C$15.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

Shares of TSE EINC traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The company has a market cap of C$428.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$8.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.65.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

