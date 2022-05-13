Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($76.84) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of G24 opened at €57.20 ($60.21) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.35.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

