Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.95. Sema4 shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 118,379 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,099 shares of company stock worth $79,156 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,688,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $22,770,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $759,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $68,473,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

