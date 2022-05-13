Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.
Sempra has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $157.96. 1,859,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
