Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 5.7%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 2,097,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,817,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)
