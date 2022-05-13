Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 5.7%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 2,097,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,817,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

