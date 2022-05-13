Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 2,485,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $11,053,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 165,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,783. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

