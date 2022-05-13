Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR.B. CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$33.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.71. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$33.42 and a 12-month high of C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The stock has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

