Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.03

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shizuoka Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

